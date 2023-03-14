Dead | High jump revolutionist Dick Fosbury has died

Dick Fosbury was the first jumper to use the flopping technique, where the bar is crossed on his back.

High jump Revolutionized in the 1960s Dick Fosbury has died at the age of 76.

The manager of Mexico’s 1968 Olympic Games winner said on Monday that Fosbury, who invented the flopping technique, died of lymph node cancer on Sunday.

“My longtime friend and client passed away peacefully at home after a rapidly advancing illness,” Fosbury’s agent Ray Schulte announced.

“He will be remembered by friends and numerous fans around the world.”

Fosbury won the Olympic gold in the high jump with a score of 224. He is still best remembered as the first jumper to start using the flopping technique, where the bar is crossed on one’s back.

The technique began to become common in the 1970s and eventually developed into the only technique used by the elite. The jumping method was initially known as the “Fosbury flop”.