Dead | Hersha Parady, known from the Little House on the Prairie series, has died

Parady died of a brain tumor.

American actress Hersha Parady is dead. He was 78 years old when he died.

Son of an actor Jonathan Peverall confirmed the sad news For the Hollywood Reporter. According to the son, Parady died of a brain tumor on Wednesday at his home in Norfolk, Virginia.

Parady is best remembered for her role as teacher Alice Garvey Little House on the Prairie in the series. The character was first seen at the beginning of the fourth season and was in the sixth season, where he tragically died in a fire.

In addition to the favorite series, Parady was seen in movies, among other things Raw Courage (1984) and The Break (1995) as well as Kenan & Ken in the series. His career waned at the turn of the 2000s.

Parady was a married British producer and director of John Peverall with. Peverall passed away in 2009. The couple’s four children were left to mourn Parady.