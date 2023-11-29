Henry Kissinger guided US foreign policy in the 1970s.

of the United States a long-term influencer of foreign policy Henry Kissinger has died at the age of one hundred at his home in Connecticut.

Kissinger’s death was reported by his consulting company, among others, by the news agency Reuters and a newspaper of The Washington Post by.

Kissinger served as a diplomat and US Secretary of State Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford during the presidential terms in 1973–1977.

Among other things, Kissinger influenced the US policy of easing towards the Soviet Union, established relations with communist China and was about to end the Vietnam War. However, his legacy is highly contested.

