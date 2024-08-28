Dead | Helsinki Olympics double champion George Rhoden has died

Dead|The 1952 Olympic champion was 97 years old when he died.

Helsinki 1952 the Jamaican Olympic champion of the Games George Rhoden has died. Rhoden passed away last Saturday at the age of 97. His death was reported by the International Association of Athletics Federations WA on their website.

Rhoden’s career culminated in the 400m and 4x400m championships at the Summer Olympics in Helsinki. Two years before the Helsinki Games, he ran the 400m world record 45.8 in Eskilstuna, Sweden, which remained his record.

In the Helsinki Olympic final, Rhoden’s winning time was 46.09. In the final race of the long relay, the Jamaican team improved the world record time of 3:04.04.

In addition to two Olympic golds, Rhoden won four championships in the Central American and Caribbean region championships in his career.

Jamaica’s George Rhoden (left) broke the finish line in the men’s 400 meter race in Helsinki in 1952. Compatriot Herb McKenley came second.