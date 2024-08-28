Wednesday, August 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Helsinki Olympics double champion George Rhoden has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dead | Helsinki Olympics double champion George Rhoden has died
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The 1952 Olympic champion was 97 years old when he died.

Helsinki 1952 the Jamaican Olympic champion of the Games George Rhoden has died. Rhoden passed away last Saturday at the age of 97. His death was reported by the International Association of Athletics Federations WA on their website.

Rhoden’s career culminated in the 400m and 4x400m championships at the Summer Olympics in Helsinki. Two years before the Helsinki Games, he ran the 400m world record 45.8 in Eskilstuna, Sweden, which remained his record.

In the Helsinki Olympic final, Rhoden’s winning time was 46.09. In the final race of the long relay, the Jamaican team improved the world record time of 3:04.04.

In addition to two Olympic golds, Rhoden won four championships in the Central American and Caribbean region championships in his career.

Jamaica’s George Rhoden (left) broke the finish line in the men’s 400 meter race in Helsinki in 1952. Compatriot Herb McKenley came second. Picture: / Magazine photo

The top three in the men’s 400-meter run at the Helsinki Olympics. Jamaica’s George Rhoden (center) won, compatriot Herb McKenley was second and USA’s Ollie Matson was third. Picture: / Magazine photo

#Dead #Helsinki #Olympics #double #champion #George #Rhoden #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]