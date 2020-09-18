Dead Heikki A. Reenpää is dead – Otava’s director emphasized the importance of enlightenment and took over the reformers of Finnish literature

Heikki A. Reenpää, a book publisher who died at the age of 98, believed in civilization as the backbone and resource of the nation. He was Otava’s line manager from the late 1940s.

To the last Former Otava CEO and Chairman of the Board, Professor, one of the actual Finnish cartridges Heikki A. Reenpää is dead.

He died on September 18, 2020 in Helsinki.

Already in the summer of 2018, his life was near when he was to die of complications caused by pneumonia, but then the tenacious guerrilla returned to the books of the living and showed up as well as late October at the 2018 Helsinki Book Fair.

Heikki A. Reenpää at the publication of Gustav Hägglund’s book in Otava in September 2018.­

The well-known and respected book publisher, who died at the age of 98, believed in civilization as the backbone and resource of the nation. It was this pillar that he thought should also serve as a clear guiding principle for publishing.

“A clear view of the meaning of enlightenment would be extremely important for every publisher. Now it’s missing. A publisher who does not keep the significance of enlightenment high enough will easily stray into any road, in which case any kind of attacks can break it down, ”said Heikki A. Reenpää in an interview with HS at the beginning of October 2017.

During his exceptionally long career, he was able to experience many different phases of Otava’s post-war activities and cost policy. He also got to prove, for example, the listing of a family business on the stock exchange and the delisting of shares, when the company was returned to the full ownership of the Reenpää family and the Otava Book Foundation.

Also passionate Heikki A. Reenpää, known as a bibliophile, was involved in many things. He had time to get to know almost all the figures of politics, cultural life and the world of science during Finland’s independence.

He followed Finland’s years of destiny closely. Otava’s then CEO Heikki Reenpää as a boy, for example, he deals with the marshal Carl Gustaf Mannerheim, President Risto Rytin, Prime Minister Edwin Linkomiehen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Henrik Ramsayn and the Minister of Finance Väinö Tanner with. Several of them were already familiar from the childhood home.

After the war crimes trial held at the Helsinki Estates House, Heikki A. Reenpää served as Otava’s envoy in early 1946 and regularly visited Katajanokka Central Prison and later Sörnäinen Prison. meeting Ryti, Ramsay and Linkomie, who had registered as Otava writers. He was allowed to visit the prison every three days, relatives only once a month.

During his years in prison, Edwin Linkomies wrote his memoir Difficult time – as Prime Minister of Finland in the war years 1943–44, which was published only after his death. Risto Ryti also wrote his wartime memoirs in prison.

“It was amazing how completely natural Tanner was to me. We were on the same human level in an instant, and he called me Heikki, ”Heikki A. Reenpää recalled in October 2017.

He also worked as a car driver for C. G. E. Mannerheim with an invented identity in the summer of 1949, when the Marshal visited Finland Gertrud d’Arco-Valleyn with. The scam was necessary because the driver was not allowed to speak Swedish so that the driver could not get to know how the couple, especially the Countess, barked at the Finnish government.

Later as a publisher, he also became acquainted Urho and To Sylvi Kekkonen.

In January 2011, Heikki A. Reenpää was photographed in front of Mannerheim’s home in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto.­

From the beginning Heikki A. Reenpää was at the center of the events. He was born to the traditional Reenpää publishing family on May 14, 1922 in Helsinki. Father Heikki Reenpää was the CEO of Otava in 1938–1956.

The family lived in a large stone house at Hietalahdenranta 17. The yellow-plastered house was built in 1929 by the limited liability company Kirjatalo, whose shareholders included several companies in the publishing and graphic industries, one of the largest being the Publishing Company Otava.

Commercial premises were built on the ground floor of the house, and Otava’s own gravure printing house on the Köydenpunojankatu side. Families of business leaders moved to the residential floors. Heikki Reenpää’s apartment was located on the fourth floor. Heikki A. Reenpää’s grandfather, Otava’s then CEO, lived in the fifth Alvar Renqvist and in the third Eljas Erkon family.

Winter War after being ignited at the end of November 1939, Heikki A. Reenpää enlisted in the army and served until the end of the Continuation War.

He started working in Otava in 1945. He served as Otava’s advertising manager, sales director, CEO and chairman of the board, as well as chairman of the Finnish Publishing Association for almost 30 years. In addition, he worked in management positions in many foundations and funds.

At the funeral of his father Heikki Reenpää in May 1959, Heikki A. Reenpää (left) served as a coffin bearer. On the right, brother Erkki Reenpää.­

He also maintained good relations with the Swedish publishing house Bonnier, which was also a family business. He had left for six months to study at the publishing house’s marketing department in Linköping as early as the spring of 1947. “There I learned the importance of the internal life of a publishing business.”

Otava took care of generations of post-war modernists and developed into a base for literary reform. Otava’s line manager was Heikki A. Reenpää from the end of the 1940s.

The course of victory seemed threatened when 38 retired generals marched to the publishing house’s headquarters on Uudenmaankatu to bring a statement condemning Paavo Rintalan novel Lieutenant Lieutenant (1963). Heikki A. Reenpää and his uncle who went to war Kari Reenpää calmed the situation that threatened to become a large-scale boycott of Otava.

The next storm gave birth Hannu Salaman Midsummer dances.

Book publishing in the guidelines Otava sought to read the signs of the times and to react to the phenomena of the times. That is why Heikki A. Reenpää was the birthplace of the Lahti International Writers’ Conference in 1963. Twelve years earlier, he had founded the Eino Leino Society, which was intended to attract young writers to the reform of Finnish literature.

He moderately followed 1970s European radicalism. In the second part of his memoirs Little Heikki (2000) he states that fortunately Finnish radicalism in those years did not become as bloody and tearful as in Europe. “Otava’s relationship with the radicals was relatively easy to manage because we judged their texts by their literary value, and therefore very little survived through that screen.”

However, Heikki A. Reenpää did not want to fight radicalism about literary fashion trends in Finland.

In a sled hunt with Heikki A. Reenpää and the Carolina dog, King Charles XVI of Sweden.­

Foreign authors receive special attention in the book W. Somerset Maugham and just Sheet metal drum published Günter Grass, whose translation rights were purchased by Heikki A. Reenpää together with other Nordic publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 1960. The advance rights cost DEM 900 at the time. Later, Grass switched to Tammi’s publishing program.

Heikki A. Reenpää has stated in his memoirs that Otava – like not so WSOY – did not rake the field of translation literature precisely enough in the 1950s, but got many significant foreign writers out of their hands. In this sense, too, the Lahti International Writers’ Conference was important to the publishing house: it was a channel for channeling foreign literature into the publishing program.

Oman the poet is a poet, a translator Pentti Saarikoski and Otava’s colorful relationship. Heikki A. Reenpää supported Saarikoski in much the same way that the publishing house had been funded by a Nobel writer Frans Emil Sillanpää until the author ‘s death in the summer of 1964.

According to Heikki A. Reenpää, Saarikoski was the high priest of the radicals in Finland, who published books at a relatively fast pace, but was so talented that he did not publish bad works.

“In tight places, he often contacted me to solve his dilemma – usually a shortage of money. Although Penti’s maintenance became expensive, no one could deny his ingenuity, and therefore Otava considered it his duty to pay the costs of Finland’s greatest bohemian and also the poet after this Eino Leino, ”he writes in his memoir. Little Heikki.

Equally, Heikki A. Reenpää sponsored many visual artists in the 1970s and 1980s. He had already become the chairman of the board of the Academy of Arts Foundation in the mid-1960s, and he was active for decades in bringing the Museum of Contemporary Art to Helsinki. He was also influential in the Pro Karelia civic movement.

Fifth generation The book publisher got its own title room on the second floor of the National Library – the former University of Helsinki Library – in May 2012. The donation collection named Otava-Reenpää Library complemented the National Library’s difficult-to-acquire collections of early Finnish literature. It comprises about 25,000 to 30,000 works.

The Helsinki National Library has its own room for Heikki A. Reenpää’s collections. Photo from September 2017.­

It includes, for example Aleksis Kiven Seven brothers original booklet from 1870.

Heikki A. Reenpää, also known as an avid hunter, was a familiar guest until recently at Otava’s head office on Uudenmaankatu. He designed a rescue program for Finnish literature, the social significance of which, he said, had been allowed to erode. He treated the intricacies of the family as a peacemaker rather than a sulfur ripper.

In his view, the futile quarrel was a pitfall that hindered creation towards a better future.

Writers Laila Hietamies (now Hirvisaari) and Heikki A. Reenpää on the Otava Centennial Cruise in May 1990.­

Heikki A. Reenpää at the Eino Leino Society in November 1997.­

Heikki A. Reenpää and Speaker of Parliament Paavo Lipponen at the Old Literature Days in Vammala in June 2003.­

Professor Heikki A. Reenpää presented the 100 – year – old Otava House in February 2006.­

In May 2014, Antti Herlin (left), Heikki A. Reenpää and Johannes Koroma, among others, met at the Marski hunting lodge in Lopella.­

Addition 18.9. at 13.45: Added a mention that Reenpää visited Ryti, Ramsay and Linkomie not only in Katajanokka Central Prison but also in Sörnäinen Prison.