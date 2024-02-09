Dead | Haapajärvi's top politician died in a traffic accident: accused of a sexual crime

The Oulu district court was supposed to hear the charge on Friday.

In a traffic accident the chairman of the Haapajärvi city council who died on Thursday Jari Nahkanen (sd) was charged with a sexual crime. Among other things, they told about it earlier Central Pohjanmaa and Kaleva.

According to HS information, the case in which Nahkanen was accused of sexual abuse was scheduled to be heard at the Oulu district court on Friday. The documents in the case are classified. The district court will give its decision in the case next week, February 16. Nahkanen's assistant does not comment on the matter in any way.

Sexual abuse means that a person, by abusing their position, gets to participate in sexual intercourse or engage in another sexual act that essentially violates the right to sexual self-determination.

Nahkanen served not only as the chairman of the Haapajärvi town board, but also in the provincial board of North Ostrobothnia and as a regional councilor of the welfare area.

Nahkanen also served as the principal of Haapajärvi middle school.

In Haapajärvi Nahkanen's death was widely mourned on Friday. The information about the charges came as a shock in the midst of sadness on Friday, says the mayor of Haapajärvi Jonna Tamminen.

Tamminen characterized previously for HSthat Nahkanen was a well-liked politician who worked across party lines.

In the afternoon, Tamminen tells HS that the city had no information about Nahkanen's charges. Tamminen got information about it from the media. After this, he confirmed the information from the Oulu district court.

Tamminen concludes that if the suspected sexual abuse had taken place in the role of the principal, it would have come to the city's attention in another way.

However, according to him, the crime is so serious that if the matter had come to the city's attention, the city would have had to evaluate Nahkanen's role as principal.

“Then, separately, the political side would have come up, whether he would have had the confidence to continue as chairman of the city board,” says Tamminen.

Tamminen emphasizes that there has not been time to process the charge, so it is possible that the matter will not be resolved.

“We are truly saddened not only by his death but also by this information. His death yesterday was a shock, this was another shock,” says Tamminen.

Leather died on Thursday in a traffic accident. The accident happened when the car driven by Nahkanen started to overtake the tow truck. Nahkanen collided with an oncoming heavy vehicle combination. He died at the scene.

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety.