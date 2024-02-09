Dead | Haapajärvi's number one politician died in a traffic accident

The chairman of the Haapajärvi town board has died. Jari Nahkanen died in a traffic accident on Thursday.

Haapajärvi chairman of the city council Jari Nahkanen (sd) has died in a traffic accident on Thursday. Told about it Central Pohjanmaa-magazine.

According to Keskipohjanmaa, the accident happened when the car driven by Nahkanen started to overtake the tow truck. Nahkanen collided with an oncoming heavy vehicle combination, and the passenger car drifted into a ditch. The man died at the scene.

Nahkanen was also the principal of Haapajärvi middle school.

“The school has been supporting occupational health personnel since the morning, and the parish representative is also there all day”, says the mayor Jonna Tamminen Mightily in the interview.

Haapajärvi is a town of just under 7,000 inhabitants right in the southern part of Northern Ostrobothnia.