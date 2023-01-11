Dead | Guitarist legend Jeff Beck has died

Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78.

One of the great guitarists of rock history, Jeff Beck, has died of meningitis. Beck was 78 years old when he died. Beck’s representative told about it.

Among other things, the news covered the matter Variety.

Beck, who won eight Grammy Awards, became famous for the band the Yardbirds, where he replaced as guitarist Eric Clapton in 1965. Beck later started his own project, the Jeff Beck Group.

The Rolling Stones magazine has described Beck as one of the most significant guitarists in rock history.

Beck performed together last summer in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki Johnny Depp’s with the band.