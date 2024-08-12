Monday, August 12, 2024
Dead | Golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez has died

August 12, 2024
Rodriguez was 88 years old.

Golf Chi Chi Rodriguez, who played on the PGA tour from the 1960s until the 1980s, has died. Rodriguez was 88 years old when he died. He has been named to the golf hall of honor.

Tells about death The PGA Tour on its website.

From 1963 to 1979, Puerto Rican Rodriguez collected eight PGA Tour tournament victories. He didn’t win major tournaments, but he became known for his lively style.

After eagle and birdie, Rodriguez used to put his hat over the hole so that “the bird doesn’t get away”.

The hat was an integral part of the player’s style. He also used to dress colorfully.

“People go and pay good money to see golf. I think they deserve a little extra, and I like to give it to them,” Rodriguez said.

