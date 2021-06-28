Passers-by discovered a dead girl on a tree in Vienna at the weekend. The 13-year-old had numerous bruises and was forcibly suffocated.

Vienna – It is a terrible discovery that passers-by made on Saturday in the middle of Vienna. According to the Austrian police, a female corpse was discovered leaning against a tree. The dead girl showed numerous bruises. The violently killed girl is said to have been only 13 years old.

According to the police, an investigation was started after the death. Accordingly, the girl was identified by her parents on Sunday. Forensic doctors had previously found out that the 13-year-old was suffocated.

The girl’s age had initially caused confusion, the police had estimated the initially unknown victim to be around 18 years old. After the personal description was published, the parents got in touch. They had suspected that it could be their only 13-year-old daughter. For the time being, the police did not reveal anything about the exact background or the further investigations.