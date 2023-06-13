Rome, the first results of the autopsy of the 11-month-old girl forgotten in the car by her father have arrived: what emerged from this examination

In the last few hours, the coroner performed an autopsy on the body of the little girl of just 11 months, who died after her father left her in the car. He was convinced that he had taken her to kindergarten, but unfortunately her little girl never arrived in that school.

The man went to work like every day and probably, because of one distraction, forgot to take the baby to kindergarten. He also met with his wife in the morning to figure out who he had to go to take it back.

From this examination it emerged that unfortunately the little girl died due to the heat and lack of air. It probably has crywithout anyone being aware of its presence, before to lose consciousness.

The mother when she saw her inside the vehicle, was now too late. Little Stella was locked in that car for approx 7 hours. When they saw her, there was nothing left for her to do.

The coroner now has available 60 days time to return the full report. However, from the first details it emerged that they are not there on the little body unusual signs and the investigators are increasingly convinced that it was one fatality for the father.

The heartbreaking story of the 11-month-old girl forgotten in the car

The events took place around 14, on Wednesday 7 June. Precisely in the parking lot located in via Fucilieri, in the district of Sniperlocated in the city of Rome.

No one noticed her for those hours, as the car had i black glasses. The man explained that he was convinced he left her at school.

In his statements to the prosecutor, the father explained that he usually put the work grant on back seats. On that occasion, however, she put her next to him and this could have caused her condition, called: “Abandoned Child Syndrome!”

The two parents shocked by the serious loss suffered, are now closed in pain and mourning. I’m awaiting the return of the body, to be able to celebrate his funeral. Friends and relatives are trying to show them closeness and affection.