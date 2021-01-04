Dead Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers, known for his Liverpool hymn, is dead

Marsden’s interpretation has brought together players, staff and fans, Liverpool FC tweeted in memory of the singer.

in the 1960’s singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, which was at the peak of its popularity Gerry Marsden is dead. Perhaps the most enduring legacy of Marsden, who died at the age of 78, lives among the supporters of the FC Liverpool football team, as the team’s song of support is the band’s production.

Marsden’s death was told to the public by his friend on Sunday.

Gerry Marsden founded their band Pacemakers in 1959. The band hit the same Liverpool musical phenomenon as The Beatles, among others.

In 1963, the band created their own version of the song You’ll Never Walk Alone, which became the motto of the Liverpool football team. Originally, the song is from a 1940s musical.

“Gerry’s voice has been heard on our biggest evenings. His anthem tied players, staff and fans around the world together, helping to create something unique, ”the club tweeted after news of Marsden’s death came to light.