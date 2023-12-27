Dead | German politician Wolfgang Scheuble has died

Schäuble was 81 years old when he died.

German politician Wolfgang Schäuble has died, the news agency AFP and the German media say. Schäuble was 81 years old when he died.

Schäuble held key roles in German politics for decades.

Schäuble played a central role in the reunification of Germany in 1990. During his career, he served as speaker of the Bundestag and chairman of the conservative party CDU.

He became Germany's finance minister in 2009 and held the position for almost a decade. During the euro crisis in the early 2010s, Schäuble became a key influencer in the EU and took a hard line towards many crisis countries in the euro area, such as Greece.

Schäuble nearly died in 1990 when a mentally ill person shot him. Schäuble was paralyzed as a result of the impact and spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

