Sunday, August 11, 2024
Dead | Galina Zybina, the Olympic champion of the Helsinki Games, has died at the age of 93

August 11, 2024
Galina Zybina won three Olympic medals.

Helsinki winner of the women’s shot put Olympic gold at the Olympics in 1952 Galina Zybina has died at the age of 93. Several Russian media, for example a news agency, are reporting on the matter Tass.

Zybina, who represented the Soviet Union, pushed the result of 15.92 at the Helsinki Olympics, which was the world record at the time. He won the Olympic gold by a margin of 31 cents ahead of Germany Marianne Werner. The silver medalist also lived a long life, as he died just over a year ago at the age of 99.

The Soviet Union was at the Olympics for the first time in Helsinki, so Zybina was one of the first Soviet Olympic winners.

Later he won two more Olympic medals. Zybina won silver in Melbourne and bronze in Tokyo in 1964. In Rome 1960, the result was seventh place.

