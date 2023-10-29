Dead | Frendit star Matthew Perry has died

Perry, 54, was found apparently drowned in her home.

Entertainment news site TMZ and a newspaper Los Angeles Times say based on their police sources that the actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the 1990s hit series Friends.

According to police sources, there is nothing suspicious about the death.

