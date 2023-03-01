Dead | French football legend Just Fontaine has died

Fontaine, who scored the most World Cup goals in one tournament, was 89 years old when he died.

French football legend Just Fontaine is dead. His family confirmed the sad news to the news agency AFP. Fontaine was 89 years old when he died.

Playing as a striker, Fontaine has scored the most goals in a single tournament in the history of the World Cup. The Frenchman scored 13 goals in six matches at the 1958 World Cup. France finished in the World Cup bronze in the tournament.

With his goals in one tournament, Fontaine is tied for fourth place in the scoring statistics of the World Cup history with Argentina Lionel Messi’s with. Only Germany is ahead of the French Miroslav Klose (16 World Cup goals), Brazil Ronaldo (15) and German size Gerd Müller (14).

Besides Fontaine, only Müller and the Hungarian Sandor Kocsis have reached ten goals in a single World Cup tournament.

During his club career, Fontaine represented USM Casablanca, Nice and Reims and won a total of four French championships. Reims, starred by Fontaine, was the losing side in the European Cup final in 1959, when the team lost the final to Real Madrid 0–2.

Injuries ended Fontaine’s career in 1962, when the Frenchman was only 28 years old. Fontaine played 21 matches for the French national team, scoring 30 goals.