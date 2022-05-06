In Heerlen, after a long digging, emergency services found the body of a deceased person under the rubble of a collapsed tunnel.

It is being investigated whether more people may be under the rubble. That cannot yet be ruled out, according to a spokesperson for the South Limburg Security Region.

The police are investigating the cause of death of the deceased and why this person was in the tunnel. The spokesperson for the safety region says that the tunnel was dug manually by someone. “So there was no work or anything like that.”

The collapse took place in a forest on the Palemiger border. A number of items were found at the site of the collapse, which gave the security region reason to start looking. Due to the investigation, the spokesperson cannot yet say what kind of items are involved.

Strange

It is not clear how long ago the dug tunnel collapsed. It is also unclear why the tunnel was dug. “It is of course strange that someone digs a tunnel in the middle of a nature reserve. This is still being investigated,” said the spokesperson for the security region. See also "I wish I could sink into the ground"