Saturday, August 10, 2024
Dead | Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died

August 10, 2024
in World Europe
Dead | Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died
Wojcicki suffered from cancer for two years.

Video service Former CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki has died. The current CEO of the search company Google told about it Sundar Pichai message service in X on Saturday.

According to Pichai, Wojcicki had cancer for two years.

Pichai described Wojcic as a central figure in Google’s history. He also said that his thoughts are with the Wojcicki family.

Wojcicki ran YouTube from 2014 to 2023. After this, he moved to an advisory role within YouTube’s owner Google and its parent company Alphabet.

Wojcicki was also involved in Google since its inception.


