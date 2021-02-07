Leon Spinks was 67 when he died.

Professional boxing former world champion in heavyweight Leon Spinks has died at the age of 67, reported by numerous American media. Spinks held the World Championships for seven fast-paced months in 1978 after defeating Muhammad Alin, but lost the rematch.

According to the agency representing Spinks, he had been suffering from cancer for five years.

Spinks boxed Olympic gold at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, and he managed to fight only seven professional matches before challenging Ali in February 1978. Ali was 36, on a steep downhill and looking for an easy opponent.

Spinks of youthful enthusiasm took the World Cup belt with a scattered verdict and rhymed realistically from his own place after the match compared to Ali, who called himself the greatest of all time.

“I’m not the biggest, I’m just the latest (I’m not The Greatest. Just the latest.),” Spinks said.

WBC Federation took the championship away from Spinks because he chose a rematch against Alia and did not fight the number one challenger Ken Nortonia against. Prior to the rematch, Spinks focused on enjoying abrupt enrichment instead of training so fast that he was nicknamed Neon Leon.

In the rematch, Ali took the last victory of his career. Spinks still played in the heavyweight championship Larry Holmesia against 1981, but lost by technical knockout. He moved to the lower heavyweight series and got to challenge Dwight Muhammad Qawin 1986, but lost the last World Cup match of his career with a technical knockout.

Spinks’ younger brother Michael Spinks was also an Olympic winner from Montreal in 1976 and held the Heavyweight World Championships 1985-1988. Son of Leon Spinks Cory Spinks was the world champion in the intermediate series 2003–2005.