Dead Former U.S. women’s gymnastics coach dead – received multiple charges just hours earlier

Several of the accusations against John Geddert were related to the infamous doctor Larry Nassar.

The United States former coach of the women’s gymnastics team John Geddert was found dead Thursday, according to Reuters. Police say 63-year-old Geddert committed suicide.

Just hours earlier, Geddert was charged with 24 crimes, including sexual violence, human trafficking, and running a criminal enterprise.

“My agency has identified the body of John Geddert, which was found late in the afternoon. He had deprived himself of his life, ”the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel notes in the release.

“This is a tragic end for all those who were involved in this tragic story.”

Geddert was the head coach of the U.S. Olympic Olympic gymnastics team that won the 2012 Olympic gold. The team doctor was notorious Larry Nassar, who has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual harassment and possession of child pornography.

Authorities said Geddert lied to investigators in 2016 when he said he had never heard anyone complain about Nassar.

Geddert had claimed that he had no knowledge of Nassar’s crimes, although some of the gymnasts claimed the coach had forced them to meet with Nassar. Gymnasts also said the coach’s actions were physically offensive.

Allegations of human trafficking are related to harming people through forced labor. He had also been charged with using minors in forced labor. In addition, Geddert was charged with harassing a teenager in 2012.