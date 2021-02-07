Dead Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz has died at the age of 100

Shultz is best remembered as former Secretary of State Ronald Reagan.

The United States former Foreign Minister George Shultz is dead. He died Saturday at his home in the Stanford University area, the university said on its website. Shultz was 100 years old when he died.

During his long career, Shultz served three of his country’s presidents and played a key role in shaping U.S. economic and foreign policy in the late 20th century.

Shultz is best remembered as a former president Ronald Reagan as Foreign Minister. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1989.

“Our colleague was a great American statesman and a true patriot in the true sense of the word. He will be remembered in history as the man who made the world a better place, ”said the former Secretary of State and current director of the Hoover Institution. Condoleezza Rice.

Shultz worked at the Hoover Institution for more than 30 years. He was also Professor Emeritus at Stanford University.