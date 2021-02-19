Dead Former Member of Parliament Jyrki Yrttiaho is dead

Yrttiaho, 68, died suddenly on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Yrttiaho’s son.

Left Alliance former Member of Parliament Jyrki Yrttiaho has died at the age of 68, says Yrttiaho’s son, MP Johannes Yrttiaho in the bulletin.

According to the press release, Jyrki Yrttiaho died suddenly on Wednesday, February 17th. He was born in Pelkosenniemi, Lapland, on May 4, 1952.

Yrttiaho served as a Member of the Left Alliance from 2007 to 2015. In Parliament, he worked as a member of the Defense Committee, the Working Life and Equality Committee and the Future Committee. Yrttiaho was also a sought-after expert in labor law and social legislation.

Yrttiaho was Raisio’s city councilor. Until his death, he also held significant positions in various organizations.

Jyrki Yrttiaho is missed by his spouse and children and their families.