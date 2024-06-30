Dead | Former Defense Minister Juhani Saukkonen has died

Dead|Saukkonen was 87 years old when he died.

Former Minister of Defense and Member of Parliament for the Center Party Juhani Saukkonen is dead. 87-year-old Saukkonen, who suffered from a memory disorder, died on Sunday, his relatives informed STT.

Saukkonen served as Minister of Defense Kalevi Sorsan in the third government in 1982–1983. As a member of parliament elected from the electoral district of Kye lään, he was in the central parliamentary group in 1972–1983. In addition, he was the president’s elector twice.

Juhani Saukkonen, born in Vyborg in 1937, was also the vicar of Parikkala. He received the title of lieutenant in 1989.