Arnaldo Forlani, 97, a former DC leader, died today at his home in Rome. His son Alessandro gives the news. Forlani, born in Pesaro, was several times a parliamentarian, president and vice president of the Council of Ministers, foreign minister, defense minister and state shareholdings. He held the position of secretary of the Christian Democrats in the four-year period 1969-1973 and then between 1989 and 1992, one of the great protagonists of the last years of the First Republic. He had been a footballer as a young man before embarking on a political career. His second experience as secretary of the DC ended with the dramatic dissolution of the party that dominated the Italian political scene from the post-war period up to Tangentopoli. Forlani was one of the three leaders to give the initial to the Caf together with Bettino Craxi and Giulio Andreotti. Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 1992, he was stopped by snipers.