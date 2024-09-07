Dead | Football legend Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86 – played a significant role in Sami Hyypiä’s career

Dead|Ron Yeats is the second longest serving captain in Liverpool’s history.

of Liverpool a footballer who played as a captain in his career Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86. Liverpool tells about it on their website.

Yeats, who played as a top scorer in his career, came to Liverpool in 1961 and was one of the key players when the team made the climb back into the big leagues. When Yeats arrived, the team was still playing in the second tier, but was promoted the following year. In 1964, Liverpool won their first championship in 17 years.

He was also the captain when Liverpool won the FA Cup for the first time.

Yeats captained the team for over 400 matches between 1961 and 1970. Only Steven Gerrard has captained Liverpool more games than Yeats.

Yeats after his career, he also served as the head of the team’s talent search. On Liverpool’s website, the fact that later captained the team is highlighted separately Sami Hyypia was one of Yeats’s most important discoveries. Hyypia transferred from Liverpool’s Dutch league.

Yeats told On Liverpool’s website in 2011, that at the time he couldn’t believe how good Hyypia was.

“I went back and told the team that here is a guy we really need to buy. I said they can’t wait and watch because someone else will get there first. Of all the players I have recommended to the club, Sami is one of the ones I am most proud of,” said Yeats.