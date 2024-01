Dead | Football legend Mario Zagallo has died at the age of 92

During his football career, Mario Zagallo won the world championship both as a player and as a head coach.

Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo is dead, according to a short message published on his Instagram account in the statement. Zagallo was 92 years old when he died.

During his football career, Zagallo won the world championship both as a player and as a head coach. As a player, Zagallo celebrated the championship in 1958 and 1962. As a head coach, he guided the Brazilian national team to victory in 1970 and as an assistant coach in 1994.