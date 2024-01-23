Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Dead | Football legend Luigi Riva has died

January 23, 2024
World Europe
Dead | Football legend Luigi Riva has died

Luigi “Gigi” Riva won the European Championship and World Championship silver in his career.

Italian football greatness Luigi “Gigi” Riva died on Monday at the age of 79. The Italian Football Federation confirmed the matter to the news agency AFP.

Riva is at the top of the Italian men's national team's all-time scoring list. He played 42 international matches for men, in which he scored no less than 35 goals.

Riva was about to win European Championship gold in the 1968 home games. Two years later, he was part of Italy's silver team at the World Cup in Mexico.

At the club team level, Riva was winning the Italian championship in 1970 in Cagliari's shirt. It is Cagliari's only football championship in the Italian men's league. Riva won Serie A's top scorer three times.

Luigi Riva in a Cagliari shirt in the early 1960s. Picture: Keystone Press Agency

