Gut five months after the death of Diego Maradona, experts have accused the medical team of the Argentine football legend with serious negligence. The treatment of the 60-year-old after his brain operation was “poor and careless”, according to a report published on Friday by 20 experts who had investigated the death of the national hero on behalf of the public prosecutor.

Before his death, Maradona was left to his “fate” for a “long and painful time”. The dying process began “at least twelve hours” before his death was determined, the experts said in their 70-page report.

Negligent Homicide Investigation

Maradona had had a brain operation on November 3 for a blood clot and died of heart failure on November 25 at the age of 60. According to the autopsy, he had liver, kidney and cardiovascular problems. No traces of alcohol or drugs were found.

Maradona’s daughters criticize the way their father was treated in his residence after his brain surgery. The Argentine judiciary is investigating the negligent homicide of the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz and several nurses.

The panel of experts came to the conclusion that Maradona’s chances of survival would have been better if properly treated in a clinic. The reviewers criticized the fact that the ex-footballer, who was not in full possession of his mental powers, was left to decide where he should be cared for after the brain operation.

Maradona is considered one of the best footballers of all time, his death caused consternation worldwide. After his active career, the life of the former world champion was marked by ups and downs as well as drug and alcohol addiction; Maradona repeatedly struggled with health problems. He suffered two heart attacks, contracted hepatitis and had gastric bypass surgery because he was overweight.