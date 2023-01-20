Dead | Folk rock pioneer David Crosby has died

Crosby’s bands included the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Folk rock a musician considered a pioneer David Crosby has died at the age of 81, says the US media. Crosby, considered the father figure of early American folk, was especially influential in the 1960s and 1970s.

Crosby’s bands were the Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Variety magazine was the first to report on the death. Crosby’s wife, who told the newspaper about it Jan Dance according to Crosby passed away as a result of a long illness. The death was also confirmed by Rolling Stone magazine.

“Although he is no longer with us, his humanity and kind soul continue to guide and inspire us,” Dance said in a statement.

Just under two years ago, Crosby sold the publishing rights to his entire catalog of songs, he said Rolling Stone.