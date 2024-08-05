Fivefold a Paralympic champion and respected messenger of para sports Veikko Puputti is dead, tells Finnish Paralympic Committee.

Puputti, 79, died in his hometown Kankaanpää on Tuesday of last week.

Puputti suffered, among other things, from a rapidly progressing memory disorder and spent his last years in a nursing home with a cloth cover, the Paralympic Committee informs.

Bunny will go down in history not only as a para athlete but also as an influencer who, among other things was chosen among the first in the Finnish Parasports Hall of Fame.

She was injured as a sophomore in college when she fell off a gymnastics sled and suffered a spinal cord injury. He competed in the Paralympics for the first time in 1968.

In total, Puputti experienced eight Paralympics as an athlete. He won his gold medal in ice skating, and one silver medal in the archery team competition.

“But his greatest merits are still from the side of sports and exercise cabinets”, Paralympic Committee tells describing Puputti as one of Finland’s most significant figures in the history of para sports.

According to the Paralympic Committee, Puput played a big role, for example, in the fact that wheelchair basketball began to develop in Finland as well.

In the end Puputti was especially known as the first director of Kuntoutuskeskus Kankaanpää. He moved to Kankaanpää in 1989.

Born in Peräseinäjoki and raised in Tampere, Puput’s family included his wife Sirkka-Liisa and children Heli and Henry.

Henri Puputti is known as one of the best baseball players of the last decade.