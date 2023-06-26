Dead | Finnish photographer Denise Grünstein has died

The Finnish photographer and artist died of a long-term illness at the age of 72. Denise Grünstein was a pioneer who shaped the new direction of art photography, says her gallerist Michael Storåkers.

Finn photographer and artist Denise Grünstein is dead, says a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Born in Finland in 1950, the artist lived and worked in Stockholm. He worked on artistic portraiture as well as advertising and fashion photography. After studying in the United States, Grünstein started as a still photographer at the Swedish film studio Svensk Filmindustri. Grünstein held his first solo exhibition at Stockholm’s Moderna Museet in 2001.

Grünstein became known especially for his surrealist portraits in the 1990s. Later, he took portraits of important public figures in Sweden, such as an actor by Anita Ekberga poet Kristina Lugninan actor Brasse Brännström and the Queen of Sweden Silvia’s.

“Denise Grünstein was one of the pioneers of staged photography,” says her gallerist in Stockholm Michael Storåkers. According to Storåkers, Grünstein’s production in the 1990s partly turned the field towards emphasizing the importance of staged art photography.

Grünstein’s strong atmosphere and surreal, fairytale-like subjects are repeated in the photos. His series often have a lot of empty space, strong pigments and serious human figures or objects in precise compositions, in sharp contrast with their surroundings. Playing with proportions, miniatures and large forms, are also present in many of Grünstein’s pictures.

Storåkers describes working with Grünstein as a continuous movement, where the different parts rotate in their own cosmic orbits.

“It felt like he worked intuitively and was constantly looking for beauty,” says Storåkers.