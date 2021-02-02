Dead Finnish bodybuilding champion Johannes Loima died at the age of 27

Loima won two Finnish championships and a number of dimmer medals in different competitions.

Bodybuilding Finnish champion Johannes Loima died last Saturday at the age of 27, the Finnish Bodybuilding Association said Instagramin its publication. Loiman’s death was reported, for example Evening paper and MTV.

“John was exhausted by the long-running difficulties, and help did not come in time. His family wants to be open about it so that mental illnesses are taken seriously and mental health services are remedied. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, ”Loima’s family said in the union’s publication.

