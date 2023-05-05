Home page World

A huge dead fin whale lies off the English coast near Bridlington. Authorities severely criticize arriving selfie tourists.

Bridlington (England) – A 30-ton fin whale that washed up on the English North Sea coast and has died is posing logistical difficulties for the authorities. The British news agency PA reported on Thursday (May 4) that they wanted to avoid cutting up the 17-meter-long animal on the beach, instead it should be transported in one piece.

The whale that washed up on Tuesday and died a short time later has now become a “macabre tourist attraction”.

Dead fin whale in England: 30-ton animal is washed up near Bridlington

Entire families traveled to the beach in the parish of Bridlington, Yorkshire, to take selfies. Authorities urged people to stay away from the animal.

“We will be working with contractors in the coming days to try to move the whole whale off the beach and we are working with zoological experts to determine the reason for this sad event,” a spokesman for the municipality said.

According to experts, the giant fin whales are rarely sighted in the North Sea. They tend to stay in deeper waters. Loud n-tv the dead animal is said to be a male fin whale, the second largest creature in the world after the blue whale. Male fin whales can therefore be up to 24 meters long and even weigh up to 120 tons.

Fin whales: Herds are also sighted in the Adriatic Sea off the Croatian island of Vis

It was only at the beginning of April that a dead sperm whale washed up on the North Sea coast near Grimbsby, in the county of Lincolnshire, a little further south. In the spring of 2010, a dead fin whale washed up on the English North Sea coast – at that time on the well-known Camber Sands beach in the East Sussex region in the far south of Great Britain.

Parallel to the incident in England has a Anglers captured a video of two herds of fin whales almost simultaneously off the Croatian holiday island of Vis – sightings of fin whales are also rare in the Adriatic Sea. (dpa/pm)