Dead | Film director Tapio Suominen has died

Suominen, who won Jussi twice, rose to fame in 1980 with his film Täätä tullaan, elämä!

Film director Tapio Suominen died on Thursday, August 17, they say, among other things Evening newspaper and Evening News.

According to the papers, Suominen died in Kuusamo after being ill for a short time. He was 77 years old.

Finnish directed films, among other things Here we come life!, No gate to heaven and Moscow – the last of its kindwhich was his last directing job in 2003. Between 1999 and 2001, he also directed 11 episodes Encrypted lives.

Suominen won the Jussi award for best director twice: in 1984 for a TV movie Black ecstasy and in 1980 from the film Here we come life!

In addition, he was nominated for an award in 1991 for the film No gate to heaven.

From here come on, life! was a public success and gathered more than 400,000 viewers in cinemas, making it the most watched film of 1980 in Finland.

Suominen, who was born in Kajaani, rose to the attention of Finns with his film about the students of the observation class.

“I have noticed that I have often jumped into the unknown. Risks must be taken. The work of a film director cannot be a business project. Here we come life! got through the Finnish Film Foundation only last, it was only given scraps. Even the distributor didn’t believe it,” told In the 50th anniversary interview of Suominen HS in 1996.

The film was also directed by Aki Kaurismäki credit actor Kati Outinen breakthrough on the big screen.