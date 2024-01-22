Dead | Film director Norman Jewison has died at the age of 97

Jewison is known for directing films such as Yö küumüstät and Kuuhullut.

Canadian film director Norman Jewison has died at the age of 97, says AFP. of The New York Times according to Jewison died at home on Saturday, January 20.

Jewison is known for, among other things In the heat of the night and Moon freaks of directing films. The career of the multiple Oscar nominee lasted more than 50 years.

Born in 1926, Jewison grew up in Toronto. He served in the Royal Canadian Navy and studied at Victoria College in Toronto.

Jewison's career began with Canadian television shows. He headed to Hollywood in the 1960s. Jewison directed the 1962 comedy film 40 Pounds of Troublewhich starred, among others, an American actor Tony Curtis.

Jewison's 1966 comedy The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. A crime film released in 1967 In the heat of the night was awarded five Oscars.

Jewison never won the Academy Award for Best Director, but the films directed by Jewison received 46 Academy Award nominations and brought several awards, including for the actors in the films.