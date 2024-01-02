Dead | Film director Maunu Kurkvaara has died

Kurkvaara died on New Year's Eve at his home in Helsinki's Lauttasaari at the age of 97.

2.1. 20:37

Prize film director, cinematographer and painter Maunu Kurkvaara is dead. His daughter tells STT about the matter.

Kurkvaara died on New Year's Eve at his home in Helsinki's Lauttasaari at the age of 97.

He directed 20 feature films between 1955 and 1986. His most famous works include films made in the 1960s and 1970s Private area, Sea party and Alley run. In addition, he shot about 30 short films.

Kurkvaara received director, cinematographer and producer Jussit for his film Love (1962). In addition, he was awarded the lifetime achievement award for domestic cinema, i.e. Betoni-Jussi, in 2018.

Kurkvaara was born in Vyborg on July 18, 1926.

Read more: Maunu Kurkvaara brought a new wave to Finnish cinema – he himself remembers seeing the Godards and Antonions only later