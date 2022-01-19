Dead Fashion journalism icon André Leon Talley is dead – Vogue editor styled Obama’s family

Called a “creative genius,” the influencer of fashion journalism was one of the few African-American fashion journalists in the very white fashion industry.

Fashion journalism iconic name André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73 years. He died Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Talley’s death is told, among other things Variety and The New York Times.

Talley had suffered from serious health problems. His death was confirmed by a friend, director of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker.

“André Leon Talley was a unique force in an industry he was forced to fight for to be recognized,” Walker told The New York Times.

Called a “creative genius,” the influencer of fashion journalism was one of the few African-American fashion journalists in the very white and quite elitist fashion industry.

Talley was born in 1948 in Washington. Raised mainly by his grandmother, the young man originally studied French literature, but became immersed in the world of fashion journalism.

He served for a long time as the news manager, creative director and editor-in-chief of the American fashion publication Vogue. During Talley’s tenure in the 1980s and 90s, Vogue rose to the status of the “fashion bible” it is today.

Talley’s career at Vogue began as early as 1983 and continued, except for a short break, until 2013. He worked closely with the editor-in-chief at all times Anna Wintourin with.

Prior to her career in Vogue, she was the head of the Paris office of Women’s Wear Daily, among others.

Talley was a very prominent figure in the U.S. public. Among other things, he worked Top model in search as a judge of the program for four terms. In addition, he was advising the president Obaman family in fashion, moments before Barack Obama became president. Later, Talley was helping Michelle Obamaa in matters of dress, this being the “first woman” of the country.

Talley enjoyed being able to search for and raise public awareness for new young designer names. He was, for example Yves Saint Laurentin, Karl Lagerfeldin, Paloma Picasson, Manolo Blahnikin and Diane von Furstenberg credit person.

André Leon Talley In his work, he helped designers and the world of design to take better account of African Americans and bring diversity to the world of fashion.

Dressed in flowing robes and caftans, cloaks, gloves and royal hats, the fashion influencer was a familiar sight at various fashion events and on the front lines of shows. He was also a prominent figure in the lgbtq community.

Talley has written three books, the most recent of which is about her disagreements with Anna Wintour and the racism she faces in the fashion world.

A documentary about Talley was made in 2017 The Gospel According to André, which focused on the life of a fashion guru after a career in Vogue.