Dead Fashion designer Pierre Cardin is dead

Extensive a French fashion designer and businessman who has made a career, called a fashion guru Pierre Cardin is dead. Cardin was 98 years old when he died. The information is confirmed by the Cardin family for the news agency AFP.

Cardin, who spent its peak in the 1960s and 1970s, is remembered for his futuristic creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the big masses.

Cardin was born in Italy in 1922 as a child of French parents and later moved to France. He died Tuesday at a hospital in the municipality of Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris.

Cardin began her work in fashion after World War II with Christian Dior. He founded his own company in 1950.

Pierre Cardinin designed The Beatles ’famous collarless costumes. Band members photographed in Cardin ‘s creations in 1963.­

Above all, Pierre Cardin has a reputation as a brave businessman and the creator of the product empire that bears his name. She was the first fashion designer to take factory-made collections for sale to department stores.

“When I started, there were no ready-made clothes. I thought why only the wealthy have the right to buy fashion,” she says In an interview with HS year 2009.

Cardin’s groundbreaking step was a scandal at the time. She was even expelled from the Paris Association of Fashion Creators.

But that was just the beginning.

Pierre Cardin and French actress Jeanne Moreau photographed at the Cardin fashion show in Paris in 1970.­

Cardin has since used its name associated with high fashion to an unprecedented extent beyond clothing and cosmetics. Hundreds of products from socks to ties and cigarettes to deodorants were licensed under his name. In addition, he designed airplanes, cars and glasses, among other things.

Cardin owned factories, a water bottling plant, hotels, ships, and the legendary Maxim’s restaurant in Paris. In addition, he founded the international chain Maxim’s, which includes restaurants, florists, delicatessens and hotels, among others.

“I was born an artist, but I’m a businessman,” he commented To The New York Times.

Pierre Cardin was also an exceptional fashion house manager because he never sold his business to private equity investors. In 2011, though, he tried to sell his business for a billion dollars, but no deals were ever made.

Cardin’s assets are estimated at $ 800 million (approximately € 653 million). He owned, among other things Awning de Saden the ruins of the former castle as well Casanovan palace in Venice.

Pierre Cardin was a visionary who brought fashion to the masses. Designer photographed in 2006.­

In their fashion creations Pierre Cardin favored minimalist geometric lines and loose designs that allowed mobility. Her best-known 1960s and 1970s designs represented the avant-garde and futuristic style of her time, which included a-line mini dresses and tall, tight boots.

Named in the latest Spring 2020 collection at Cardin Fashion House Evolution have the same identifiable elements.