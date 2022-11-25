Dead laborer: convictions for company manager and recruiter

A sentence of Court of Leccemarks a turning point destined to make jurisprudence in the tragic story of the exploitation of the laborers In fields. For death a Nardoof a Sudanese man, the Assize Court inflicted 14 years and six months of imprisonment to Giuseppe Mariano, of Porto Cesareo, employer and de facto owner of a farm and Elsalih Mohamed known as Sale, referred to as the actual recruiter of the labor foreign.

In the last hearing, the prosecutor who owned the case had invoked 11 years and six months. According to the investigations, the victim47-year-old Muhamed Abdullah, a collector of tomatoeswas among those who were subjected to exhilarating rhythms for 10-12 hours right away. Under the scorching sun, without water drink available without conditions, to alleviate the heat of the Salento summer in the tomato fields. The two defendants were also sentenced to compensation of the damage in favor of the civil parties, to be paid separately, with a provisional payment of 50 thousand euros for family members.

