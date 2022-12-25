Dead | Faithless singer Maxi Jazz has died

Londoner Maxi Jazz, 65, died Dec. 23, according to the band.

British lead singer of the electro band Faithless Maxi Jazzby birth name Maxwell Fraser, is dead. The band announced about it on his Instagram on Saturday.

According to the band, Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep on December 23. He was 65 years old.

Born in London, Jazz first started publishing music in 1984 as the DJ of the Soul Food Café Band he founded. In 1995, Jazz co-founded Faithless as a producer Rollo Armstrong’s and keyboardist-dj Sister Bliss (Ayalah Bentovim) with.

Faithless became very popular already with their first singles, released in 1995 Salva Meala and especially In Insomnia, which became the band’s biggest hit. Debut album Reverence appeared in 1996. Later famous songs by Faithless include, for example God is a DJ and We Come 1. In total, Faithless’ records have sold millions of copies. Maxi Jazz left the band in 2016.