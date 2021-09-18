Dead Ex-President Bouteflika, who led Algeria for two decades, died

With the protests, Bouteflika lost military support and had to resign.

Algiers

Algerian former longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika died on Friday at the age of 84, the country’s state television says.

Bouteflika resigned as president due to extensive protests in April 2019 after leading the country for nearly 20 years.

Bouteflika became president in 1999 at the end of the Algerian civil war and was re-elected in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections. Unlike many other North African leaders, Bouteflika also survived the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Bouteflikan the decision to run for fifth term as president in the 2019 election, despite poor health, angered many Algerians, and hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demand his resignation. With the protests, Bouteflika lost military support and had to resign.

The current president of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune is a former member of the Bouteflika administration, and there have been major demonstrations against his administration as well.