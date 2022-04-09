Dead Europe’s oldest man died at the age of almost 112 – Started athletics at the age of 100

Stanisław Kowalski was the oldest person to participate in athletics.

Polish Stanisław Kowalski has died at the age of 111, according to several Polish media, among others Poland Daily 24.

Kowalski was born on April 14, 1910. He therefore died just days before reaching the age of 112.

Kowalski was the oldest man in Poland and probably also the oldest man in all of Europe. According to various statistics, there is no surviving man in Europe who is older than him.

In 2015, Kowalski became the oldest veteran athlete in history to participate in athletics. On June 28, 2015, he ran a hundred yards at 34.50, pushed the ball 4.27 yards and threw the puck 7.50 yards.

Because in the former veteran series the oldest series was the M100 (100-104 years old), with Kowalski the new series became the M105 (105-109 years old).

According to Polish media, Kowalski started athletics at the age of 100. He ended his sports career in 2016.