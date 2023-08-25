Dead | Erkki Alaja, who was buried on Friday, was a significant person for Mikael Forssell: “He has given so much”

Mikael and Metti Forssell remembered Erkki Alaja at his funeral.

Football size Mikael Forssell42, and his spouse, a blogger Metti Forsell32, arrived to escort Erkki Alajan for his last trip on Friday 25.8. Alaja, who passed away in July 2023, was a long-time sports influencer who became a close friend of the Forssells.

The Forssells came to John’s Church alone without their three children, Lilia, From Lucas and Ellen. The place of blessing is special, because next to the church is Johanneskenttä, where Mikael Forssell practiced almost every day in his youth. Erkki Alaja acted as the futista star’s representative since his teenage years.

“I met Erk for the first time in 1993. “Eki” was a captivating personality,” said Mikael Forssell, moved.

Metti Forssell stroked her husband’s back consolingly.

“We started cooperating with Eki. He became my manager – or case manager, as he liked to say,” Mikael Forssell said.

Major changes took place in Mikael Forssell’s life shortly after he and Alaja started working together in the 1990s. Mikael Forssell played a year in the Veikkausliiga for HJK, until his path led to Chelsea and the English Premier League.

Alaja became an invaluable support for the young Finnish sensation who went out into the world. Alaja always had time for Mikael Forssell. Over the years, they talked for a total of hundreds of hours on the phone. Close cooperation led to a deep friendship.

“Eki was a very important person for me. His passing leaves a big hole, he has given so much,” said Mikael Forssell.

“I always remember his self-irony and humor, which I must have caught myself”

Mikael Forssell and Alaja wrote a book together One more goal (Work 2007). The book is based on Mikael’s diary reflections and interviews.

“I gave all the material to Erki – that’s how much trust there was between us. The publication of the book was an absolutely fantastic moment”, described Mikael Forssell.

Metti Forssell also remembered Erkki Alaja with great warmth. He vividly remembers his first meeting with Alaja. Alaja was the first friend of her future husband that Metti Forssell met.

“Mikael said right at the beginning of our dating that he wants me to meet Eki. It was always really exciting to meet Mikael’s friends and relatives, but Eki always welcomed everyone with open arms”, Metti Forssell said

“Eki was so warm and friendly.”

After the funeral, the Forssells continued their journey to the memorial service in Töölö. The evening goes peacefully, but tomorrow Mikael Forssell has to go back to work.

“This is heavy, but… Such is life.”