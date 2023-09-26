Vidulfo Rosales speaks in front of Military Camp Number 1, on September 21 in Mexico City. Mario Guzmán (EFE)

storm clouds in the Ayotzinapa case, moving steadily towards a concrete wall. This Monday’s meeting between the families of the 43 missing students and the Government has failed, as Vidulfo Rosales explained at the exit. Lawyer for the families since the attack against the normalistas, nine years ago, Rosales has said that the meeting has been “worse than the one on Wednesday”, in reference to the meeting that the families held last week with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In this Monday, the president was not there, but Alejandro Encinas, president of the presidential commission that has investigated the case these years, was.

“Encinas has read us a narrative of where we are in the case, which is closer to the historical truth than to the new facts,” Rosales criticized, in reference to the story about the attack put together by the previous Government, led by Enrique Peña. Grandson (2012-2018). That version established that the criminal group Guerreros Unidos, supported by local police, would have murdered the 43 in a garbage dump, would have burned the bodies and then would have thrown the remains into a river. The presidential commission and the current Prosecutor’s Office have so far rejected this version. Apparently, Rosales’ criticism suggests that Encinas has indicated that some of the 43 were part of a criminal group, a thesis maintained during the previous Administration.

In a statement released this Monday night, the Ministry of the Interior indicated that at the afternoon meeting “a report prepared by the Government of Mexico was presented to formulate an idea that, complemented and supported by evidence, would lead to greater approach to what really happened on the night of September 26, 2014. This version moves away from the so-called historical truth.” The agency has also indicated that during the meeting “the delivery of the five discs containing all the recordings provided by the United States Government linked directly and indirectly to the case of the missing young people of Ayotzinapa was proposed.”

In theory, this Monday’s meeting should serve for the Government to report on the search for the military espionage documents that the families are demanding, documents that reflect conversations between the perpetrators about the possible fate of the boys. Instead, Rosales explained, Encinas has read a report that is partially different from the one he developed in two meetings last week. Then, the Secretary of Citizen Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, read a letter from López Obrador, which attached a report signed by the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, which, according to Rosales, “does not respond to the information we requested.” ”.

Alejandro Encimas arrives at the National Palace for the meeting with the families of the normalistas, this Monday. Silvana Flores

The lawyer explained that, in his message to the families, Sandoval has referred to the conversations intercepted by the Army with the criminal group, two of which have been public since October 2021, found by investigators in military archives. The general has pointed to September 26, 2014, the day of the attack against the normalistas. In it, one of the most important alleged operators of the Guerreros Unidos criminal group at the time, Gildardo López, alias El Gil, speaks with an Iguala police officer about the boys. The commander tells him that he has 17 of the 43 in “the cave,” presumably the Barandilla police station, a police facility in Iguala. Gil says to give them to him. The other answers that he gives them to them in the Brecha de Lobos, a place near Iguala, the site of the attack.

It so happens that El Gil has become a protected witness of the current administration of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic for the Ayotzinapa case. And that, in his statements, he has pointed to military commanders, pointing out his collaboration with Guerreros Unidos. Not only that, El Gil, who appears in the investigations under the name of Juan, has pointed out that a group of the 43 would have passed through one of the Army battalions that were operating in Iguala at the time of the attack. “The Secretary of Defense says that we ask Gildardo López Astudillo,” Rosales said, referring to the content of the intercepted conversation.

But the harshest criticism has been for Encinas. “He says that the students were infiltrated, that there was a dispute between organized crime sides, reducing responsibility to crime, leaving out the Army and the authorities. Responsibility is only attributed to Captain Crespo,” said Rosales, in reference to an Army commander, accused of the forced disappearance of the 43 and organized crime, for his alleged collaboration with Guerreros Unidos. The infiltration thesis, defended mainly by the previous administration of the National Human Rights Commission, has been highly criticized in recent years by Rosales and the rest of the lawyers.

Alejandro Encinas receives the families of the normalistas. Silvana Flores

“We had spoken with Encinas, he had told us what his report contained, but now it incorporates new elements, closer to the historical truth, which criminalizes the students. Furthermore, it reduces everything to a regional issue, leaving out the responsibility of the authorities. We are going to analyze what we do, whether we continue the dialogue or not,” Rosales added. “In short, no response is being given to the request made,” she concluded.

Rosales and the rest of the entourage have been surprised by Encinas. Last week, first in a session on Tuesday, and then on Wednesday, with López Obrador, the undersecretary of Human Rights detailed to the families of the 43 his new report on the case, the commission’s second in these years. “It is a more professional work that gives a good account of everything that the process has been, including the facts and part of the historical truth,” one of the people present at the meeting told EL PAÍS.

The same person pointed out that Encinas left aside the package of more than 400 messages that members of the Iguala criminal network allegedly exchanged during and after the attack, between September 26, 2014 and the days and weeks that followed. The messages, actually photographs of the cell phone screens where they were supposedly received, outlined the final destiny of the normalistas. In one of the cases, for example, it was stated that the commander of one of the two battalions of the Iguala Army at the time, José Rodríguez, had ordered the killing of a group of the 43, held captive for days since the attack.

The impossibility of verifying the veracity of the messages, which have nothing to do with Army espionage or the monitoring that the DEA carried out at the time on Guerreros Unidos, forced the commission to discard them. This Monday, however, Encinas took up the screenshots, as Rosales explained. “Today he appeared again with those messages,” she said. At the moment it is not known what importance Encinas now gives to these screenshots. One of the people present at this Monday’s meeting said that the document that the undersecretary read was a “narrative prepared in the security cabinet,” leaving aside the authorship of the commission itself.

