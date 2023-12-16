Dead | Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died – Sheikh Mishal was named as his successor

The emir was 86 years old when he died. The 83-year-old crown prince will take his place.

of Kuwait emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died at the age of 86, the country's state television said on Saturday, according to the Reuters news agency.

The emir came to power in the oil-rich country in 2020, when his half-brother, the country's previous emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabahdied at the age of 91.

The cause of the emir's death has not yet been announced. According to Reuters, Emir Nawaf had been brought to the hospital late last month due to heart problems.

Kuwait declared a 40-day period of mourning for the emir's death.

Kuwait is an emirate in the Middle East in the Persian Gulf. The border neighbors of the country of more than four million inhabitants are Iraq in the north and Saudi Arabia in the south.

In Kuwait, the highest power is concentrated in the hands of the ruling al-Sabah family. The country's parliament, on the other hand, has drifted into political chaos, as the country's current government is already in its fifth year. Although Kuwait does not allow political parties, it has been described as one of the most liberal countries in the region, with a rigorously debated parliament.

According to news agency AFP, the future of the Kuwaiti royal family is currently uncertain. The Al-Sabah family has been divided and accused of corruption and conspiracies.

The 83-year-old crown prince has been named as Emir Nawaf's successor Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. Sheikh Mishal has been the de facto leader of Kuwait since 2021, when Emir Nawaf transferred most of his duties to him due to his deteriorating health.

According to experts, both the late Emir Nawaf and Crown Prince Mishal had strengthened Kuwait's relations with the regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia in foreign policy. Next, there is tension in Kuwait over who the new emir will appoint as crown prince. He has to do it in the next year.