Monday, March 22, 2021
Dead Egyptian writer Nawal El Saadawi, who opposed the oppression of women, has died

March 22, 2021
The author died in Cairo at the age of 89.

Author, a doctor and the most famous feminist in Egypt Nawal El Saadawi is dead. He died Sunday at a Cairo hospital at the age of 89.

El Saadawi wrote more than 55 books and fought against the oppression of women and religious taboos. She became known, among other things, as a fierce opponent of female circumcision. El Saadawi was circumcised when he was six years old.

El Saadawi’s books have been translated into more than 30 languages. He was imprisoned for his opinions and even killed by extremist Muslims.

El Saatwi’s books have been translated into Finnish, among other things The hidden face of Eve and Woman at zero point.

“I could describe my dedication to writing my life, even though I’m a doctor. Despite all the adversity, I continued to write, ”El Saadawi said earlier, according to news agency AFP.

Finnish Minister for Development Aid Heidi Hautala met Nawal El Saadawi in Tunisia in 2013.­Picture: Liisa Takala

