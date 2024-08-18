Dead | Eero Kekomäki, the former head of the Protection Police, has died

Dead|Eero Kekomäki served as the head of the protection police and published several books after retirement.

Protection police (Supo) former chief and Finnish deputy judge Eero Kekomäki has died at the age of 90. Kekomäki died on Tuesday, August 13, at Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki.

Born in 1933, Kekomäki was the head of the protection police in 1990–1996.

Before moving to the protection police, Kekomäki worked as the head of the legal department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He started working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1959. Kekomäki graduated with a Bachelor of Law in 1957.

After retiring from the protection police in 1996, Kekomäki self-published several books. Kekomäki wrote poems, fairy tales and biographies. Kekomäki’s works include, among others Rogue police and other fairy tales for children and adults (1998) as well Dona don (2002).

Kekomäki’s death notice was published in Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.