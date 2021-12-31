Saturday, January 1, 2022
Dead Economist Pekka Sutela is dead

December 31, 2021
Sutela was 70 years old at the time of his death.

For a long time career as an economist at the Bank of Finland Pekka Sutela is dead. Sutela’s spouse told STT about it Iiris Lappalainen.

Sutela was 70 years old at the time of his death. He died at Haartman Hospital in Helsinki on Thursday night after a long illness.

Sutela worked for a long time as the head of the Bank of Finland’s Research Institute for Economies in Transition and later also served as a senior advisor at the Bank of Finland.

Sutela also worked at the University of Helsinki as a professor of research on economies in transition. He also wrote together Jukka Pekkarinen with a long-running basic textbook in economics.

Sutela specialized in economic development, economic policy and economic thinking in the Soviet Union and Russia.

