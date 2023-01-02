Dead | Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died

White was 67 years old when he died.

Earth, Wind Played drums in the band & Fire Fred White is dead, says, among other things A Pitchfork publication.

“Friends and fans … our family is heartbroken today,” White’s brother Verdine wrote on Sunday in an Instagram update.

Fred White was 67 years old when he died. His cause of death is not yet known.

He played drums in the band from the 1970s onwards and left the band in the 1980s.

The band is known for, among other things September and After the Love has Gone songs. The group has won several Grammy and American Music Awards. It was also awarded a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.