Dead | Dr. Ruth, the sex therapist known to all Americans, has died at the age of 96

Dead|Dr. Ruth or Ruths Westheimer was the first radiotherapist in the United States.

American radio and TV sex therapist Dr. Ruth ie Ruth Westheimer has died on Friday at his home in Manhattan at the age of 96.

It tells about it, among other things The Washington Post and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Dr. Westheimer managed to brand himself as an iconic pop culture figure when he talked about sex with courage uncharacteristic of decades past.

Westheimer encouraged Americans to practice protected sex often and creatively. In addition, already in the 1980s, he spoke on his radio show about, among other things, gays and homosexuality – topics that others were silent about.

Westheimer, a German Jew, fled Nazi Germany to Switzerland as a child. Later, he became America’s most famous advocate for women’s abortion rights and sexual minorities.

Westheimer often said that he read about sex for the first time at the age of 10, when he found his parents’ “manual of marriage” in a locked cupboard.

That was the start of a career that turned a woman who was only 140 centimeters tall into an international mega-celebrity. Westheimer wrote books, produced educational videos and other educational materials, had a radio show, appeared on numerous TV shows, even in movies, wrote a column. It was even sold under the Westheimer name Good Sex board game called

Westheimer was commonly referred to as Dr. Ruth. The peppy Westheimer had a distinctive German accent.

Westheimer’s his interest in discriminated and minorities stemmed from his own past.

When Westheimer was 10, his father’s family home in Frankfurt was taken by the Nazis. Six weeks later, her mother sent the daughter to an orphanage in Switzerland.

Westheimer kept in touch with his parents by mail. In 1941, the letters stopped coming. Westheimer later learned that both his parents had been murdered.

At the age of 16, Westheimer moved to what was then Palestine and joined the Haganah, a Jewish paramilitary organization.

“I learned how to assemble a rifle in the dark and was trained to be a sniper who hit the center of the target time after time,” she wrote in a 2010 op-ed published by The New York Times, in which Westheimer called for women to have equal rights to serve in combat in the U.S. armed forces.

